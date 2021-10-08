Here Are The Top 10 School Districts In Michigan

Finding a school district in your area that is highly ranked is important for all families. Parents often look for academic rankings, safety, after-school programs, and more when looking for a school district to send their children to.

Luckily, if you are looking for the best school districts in the state, Niche set out to find the best school districts of 2022.

Here is what Niche had to say about finding the best school districts in the state:

"The 2022 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

So, what are the top school districts in Michigan?

According to Niche, here are the top 10 school districts in the state:

Northville Public Schools Novi Community School District Troy School District Oakland Schools Saline Area Schools Okemos Public Schools Bloomfield Hills Schools Birmingham Public Schools East Grand Rapids Public Schools Rochester Community School District

To see the best school districts in Michigan from Niche, click here.