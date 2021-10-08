Here Are The Top 10 School Districts In Minnesota

Finding a school district in your area that is highly ranked is important for all families. Parents often look for academic rankings, safety, after-school programs, and more when looking for a school district to send their children to.

Luckily, if you are looking for the best school districts in the state, Stacker used data from Niche to find the best school districts of 2022. Niche looked at "statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates."

Here is what Stacker had to say about what it takes to be a top school district:

"Various districts prioritize funding for different programs, and some have more of a knack for hiring and retaining nurturing teachers. For some districts, it seems to be a numbers game without any thought regarding the learning environment. Still other districts encourage kids to explore passions and make friends but are lagging academically. A top school district isn't just one or the other; it's a combination of factors parents must weigh when considering a new district."

So, what is Minnesota's best school district?

Minnetonka Public School District.

According to Niche, here are the top 10 school districts in the state:

Minnetonka Public School District Wayzata Public School District Edina Public School District Eden Prairie Public School District Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School Orono Public School District Sartell-St Stephen School District St. Michael-Albertville School District Westonka Public School District Mounds View Public School District

To see the top school district in each state from Stacker, click here.

To see the best school districts in Minnesota from Niche, click here.