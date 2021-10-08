Here's What Adele Had To Say About Cultural Appropriation Accusations

After a five-year hiatus, a divorce and a new relationship -- Adele is back, and answering all the questions that fans have been craving to know.

On Thursday, the "Hello" singer nearly broke the Internet after debuting her dual covers of the November issues of both American and British Vogue. Adele dished on all things life, love and career in the candid interviews; and even addressed the accusations of cultural appropriation following her viral Bantu Knot photo from the Notting Hill Carnival back in 2020.