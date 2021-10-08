Here's What Adele Had To Say About Cultural Appropriation Accusations
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 8, 2021
After a five-year hiatus, a divorce and a new relationship -- Adele is back, and answering all the questions that fans have been craving to know.
On Thursday, the "Hello" singer nearly broke the Internet after debuting her dual covers of the November issues of both American and British Vogue. Adele dished on all things life, love and career in the candid interviews; and even addressed the accusations of cultural appropriation following her viral Bantu Knot photo from the Notting Hill Carnival back in 2020.
She told British Vogue:
"I could see comments being like, 'the nerve to not take it down,' which I totally get. But if I take it down, it's me acting like it never happened. I thought, if you don't go dressed to celebrate the Jamaican culture – and in so many ways we're so entwined in that part of London – then it's a little bit like, 'What you coming for, then?' I didn't read the ****** room. I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously."
The Grammy Award winning songstress also addressed the "hurtful" comments about her weight loss. She told the mag:
"My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt," Adele said. "Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person. I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."
Adele's comeback single "Easy On Me" is set to arrive on October 15. Check out the teaser clip below.