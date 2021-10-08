Here's When 'Selena + Chef' Is Returning For Season 3

The one-of-a-kind cooking show is "back with more chefs from around the world, more great recipes, more friends and family around the table and more surprises that are taking the joy in learning to cook to the next level," the press release reads. "This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays, and more."

Season three will feature Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe as the guest chefs.

Just as it did during its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity in each episode. The series has already raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Selena + Chef will return to HBO Max on October 28. If binge-watching spooky Halloween shows isn't your cup of tea, you can close out spooky season with Gomez and her cooking adventures instead. Fall is supposed to be cozy, too, after all, not just spooky.

Will you be tuning into season three of Selena + Chef when it debuts later this month?