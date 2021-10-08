Hilarious Photos: Repainted Lines In A Minnesota Park Come Out A Shaky Mess
By Hannah DeRuyter
October 8, 2021
A Minnesota park was supposed to have its walking and biking paths repainted, but someone may have been distracted while doing so.
In a tweet posted by Nate Pentz, a Minneapolis realtor, he posted three photos of the botched paint job along Victory Memorial Parkway in Minneapolis. He captioned his tweet:
"Whoever did the lines on the Victory walking and biking path should probably be given a new assignment at the Park Board."
The hilarious photos show that whoever was assigned the paint job did not have a steady hand, but at least it gave some Twitter users a good laugh.
Whoever did the lines on the Victory walking and biking path should probably be given a new assignment at the Park Board. pic.twitter.com/5xlQHp4nsf— Nate Pentz (@natepentz) October 7, 2021
Some Twitter users had some comedic responses like "I aspire to be this bad at my job," "Real 'hungover at work' vibes," and "Some people don't know good art when they see it."
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board was notified about the painted lines and they tweeted out that the job would be fixed "to MPRB standards ASAP."
"Oof! If you happen to be walking or biking on Victory Memorial Parkway paths this evening and notice some wobbly lines, it's not you! Striping was completed by a contractor today that does not meet our standards/specs. It will be covered and re-striped to MPRB standards ASAP."
