Hilarious Photos: Repainted Lines In A Minnesota Park Come Out A Shaky Mess

A Minnesota park was supposed to have its walking and biking paths repainted, but someone may have been distracted while doing so.

In a tweet posted by Nate Pentz, a Minneapolis realtor, he posted three photos of the botched paint job along Victory Memorial Parkway in Minneapolis. He captioned his tweet:

"Whoever did the lines on the Victory walking and biking path should probably be given a new assignment at the Park Board."

The hilarious photos show that whoever was assigned the paint job did not have a steady hand, but at least it gave some Twitter users a good laugh.