It's Official: Nicki Minaj To Host The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 8, 2021
Nicki Minaj wasn't kidding when she said she's a super fan of Bravo's Housewives franchise -- specifically the Real Housewives of Potomac.
On Thursday, the "Barbie Tings" rapper took to Instagram to share that she's set to host the highly anticipated season 6 reunion special, just as she said she would back in July. The new mom, who recently celebrated her baby boy's first birthday, shared a photo of herself alongside Housewives creator and producer Andy Cohen, writing:
"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda# RHOPREUNION COMING SOON ON @Bravo yall better binge watch this season chile"
The news of Nicki's new hosting gig comes just months after the star took to social media to boast about her love for RHOP, and her plans to take Andy Cohen's spot as the reunion host. She shared the season 6 trailer of the show to her Instagram page with the caption:
“I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”
But the head Barb's petition to host the reunion special didn't stop there. Nicki posted a message to her fans via her Instagram stories, explaining her well thought out strategies for when she hosts the big show.
“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course. And Barbz, please don’t send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment. We almost there. Promise. Not lying time. Love you."
No word on when the The Real Housewives of Potomac will take place, but you can catch new episodes of the show when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.