It's Official: Nicki Minaj To Host The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Nicki Minaj wasn't kidding when she said she's a super fan of Bravo's Housewives franchise -- specifically the Real Housewives of Potomac.

On Thursday, the "Barbie Tings" rapper took to Instagram to share that she's set to host the highly anticipated season 6 reunion special, just as she said she would back in July. The new mom, who recently celebrated her baby boy's first birthday, shared a photo of herself alongside Housewives creator and producer Andy Cohen, writing:

"GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda# RHOPREUNION COMING SOON ON @Bravo yall better binge watch this season chile"