Kangaroo Busts Out Of Oklahoma Petting Zoo

Northeastern Oklahoma looked like the Australian outback when a kangaroo was spotted hopping around town on Wednesday (October 6) morning.

The kangaroo is Big Red from the Oasis Animal Adventures in Eucha. Big Red and three other female kangaroos escaped their pen at the petting zoo because the gate wasn't properly shut the night before.

The females were the first ones found and brought back to the zoo by volunteers. Big Red, however, went on a walkabout and was missing for hours.

"It was pretty emotional because I thought ‘man, we’re never going to see Big Red again.’ He was gone. We drove all over the place looking for him," Linda Goldner, director of Oasis, told KJRH.

Oasis was able to track down Big Red after Goldner received a flood of phone calls because a video of a kangaroo hopping down the road made its way to Facebook. Brecka Bagby was driving near Grand Lake when she saw the lost looking marsupial in the middle of the road and filmed it blocking her car.