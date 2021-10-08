Listen To Tim McGraw's New Acoustic Version Of '7500 OBO'

Tim McGraw released “7500 OBO” on his Here on Earth album last year, and he just debuted a new spin on it.

Now, fans can hear an acoustic version of the track.

McGraw took to his social media channels to make the announcement on Friday (October 8). The “Something Like That” artist reflected on the first time he heard the song, and on its evolution since then (including its music video starring his youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw):

“The first time I heard this song I knew it was gonna be a fun one.... and from recording it for the #HereOnEarth album to making the music video with my daughter and releasing it to country radio, it's had a helluva journey so far!! We released a new acoustic version today.”

McGraw explained over the summer that Audrey, 19, got to star in the “7500 OBO” music video with permission from “the boss,” fellow country superstar Faith Hill. McGraw moved forward after getting the green light from his wife, and said it “was one of the coolest things I’d done is work with (Audrey) in the video and just watch her perform and watch her act.”

Listen to the acoustic “7500 OBO” on iHeartRadio here.