Madonna's Madame X concept film has arrived.

On Friday (October 8), the pop titan released her new concert documentary, which lifts the veil on the icon’s 75-date tour in support of the LP, exclusively on ViacomCBS's streaming service’s Paramount+. Directed by Nuno Xico and Sasha Kasiuha, the 120-minute concert film was shot in 2020 and offers a look at the trek through Madonna’s eyes, as well as her secret agent persona. In addition to the film, a 20-song digital soundtrack was released via Warner Records featuring full audio from the project.

“There was nothing between me and the crowd, and that was an incredible experience,” Madonna said at the recent New York City premiere of the film. “I needed to document that — the process, the rehearsals, the show itself, what was in my mind, what inspires certain songs. It’s a different show, it’s a different time in my life."

Back in 2019, Madonna spoke about the accompanying album during our iHeartRadio Album Release Party, admitting it was a year in Portugal that inspired her to record the project. "I saw and heard music that I never heard before. I was truly, truly inspired and I had no intention of going to Lisbon to make a record," she admitted of her fourteenth studio album.

Fans can celebrate the release by snagging items from her limited-edition merchandise line in support of the film. Among the items up for grabs include hoodies, t-shirts, specialty hats, jewelry and more. Prices range from $30-$75. Click here to see the collection in full!