Michigan Woman Causes Scene In Store Over Song, Escorted Out By Police

A woman caused a scene at a store in Troy because she didn't like the song that was being played throughout the establishment.

According to FOX 2, police said on September 27, a 45-year-old woman was at Paradise Fruit Market when she heard a song she didn't like.

When she asked store employees to turn the song because it made her sad, they informed her that they were unable to change the song and she became enraged and began yelling. The store employees then called authorities to escort the woman from the store.

Before authorities arrived, the woman left the store and called the police herself, informing them that she had gone to Sterling Heights. An officer arrived and saw the woman sitting in a car on Parliament Drive.

Authorities stated that while the woman and officer were talking, she became angry and accused the officer of lying. She tried to drive off and the officer attempted to use his patrol car to keep her from leaving. The woman was able to drive around the vehicle and take off but was eventually stopped, arrested and charged with hinder and obstruction of a police officer.

After being released, the woman walked into the police department and yelled at the front desk attendant. Police stated that the woman would not calm down.

She was arrested again and a disorderly conduct charge was added to her previous charges.