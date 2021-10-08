On Friday (October 8), Old Dominion released their new album Time, Tequila & Therapy. To celebrate their latest venture, the group performed. a ton of new songs from the album at their exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party.

Time, Tequila & Therapy is Old Dominion's fourth full-length album following their 2019 self-titled project. The new album showcases 13 new songs, including the previously-released 'I Was On A Boat That Day,' 'All I Know About Girls' and 'Hawaii,' as well as a guest appearance from the iconic Gladys Knight on a song called 'Lonely Side of Town.'

The band kicked things off with the upbeat 'I Was On A Boat That Day' that had the audience dancing from the jump. Next, they slowed things down a bit with 'One Man Band' off their previous album. 'Make It Sweet,' 'Hotel Key,' 'Hawaii,' and 'Song For Another Time' followed.

After getting the party started with their first few songs, Old Dominion took some to answer questions about their new music. When discussing the inspiration behind the album's intriguing name, the band says they went with "three things that make everybody feel better," which got a hearty laugh out of the crowd. On a more serious note, though, they explained that it's from a line in a song off the new album. "It just seemed to sum up the entire thing. It sums up us a band. It sums up the year we all went through," lead singer Matthew Ramsey said.

The guys also discussed how the pandemic changed their process while working on the album. Since they weren't touring, they were able to book a three-week block of studio time. Rather than writing songs separately while out on the road, they sat down to write songs together every morning. Later that same day, they'd record what they'd written. Ramsey described this album as being very "in the moment.

Old Dominion also talked about "grateful" they are to playing live shows again, especially after their minor league baseball stadium tour, and reflected on what they missed most about being on the road. "It's a cliche to say, but it's the energy of the fans," Trevor Rosen said. "You take it for granted. That's the thing you can never replace."

