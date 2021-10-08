This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cheesecake In The Whole State

Finding the perfect dessert is a piece of cake.

That’s because Eat This, Not That!, the ultimate food content hub, sought the best cheesecake in every state — and shared its findings last month. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about the treat that’s been on the table for thousands of years:

“This delicious dessert, which garnered widespread attention in the 1920s when Arnold Reuben created the first NY-style cheesecake, actually has roots dating all the way back to ancient Greece. In fact, it is believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic games in 776 B.C. and at ancient Greek nuptials as the wedding cake. It is no surprise that thousands of years later people are still enjoying this creamy, rich dessert—it is mouth-wateringly good.”

With so many different kinds of cheesecakes, it can be difficult to pinpoint the best ones. Still, the Eat This, Not That! team rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

So, where can you order the best cheesecake in Georgia?

Sammy CheezeCake, in East Point. Here’s why this cheesecake stood out to Eat This, Not That!:

“Since 2006, Sammy CheezeCake has been making delicious cheesecakes in a range of lip-smackingly good flavors. Be sure to try out their strawberry cheesecake and chocolate fudge cheesecake when you give them a visit.”

Find the rest of the best cheesecakes here.