This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of the least expensive U.S. states to live in.

HomeSnacks.com ranked the Yellowhammer State as the sixth cheapest among U.S. states, with an average living wage of $50,585.

That isn't surprising with plenty of options for Alabama residents looking to save some money.

HomeSnacks.com has also compiled a list of the '10 most affordable places to live' in each state, with Attalla topping the list for Alabama.

Recent data on Attalla showed its overall cost of living index was 79, which is 0.8 times higher than the national index of national index of 100 and 0.9 times lower than Alabama's state index of 89.

"The standard of living in Attalla ranks as #161 most affordable out of the 6,522 places we measured in Alabama," HomeSnacks.com. "By definition, that implies Attalla ranks as the #6,245 most expensive place in the Heart of Dixie."

Here's a look at HomeSnacks.com's full list of the '10 most affordable places to live in Alabama':

Attalla Russellville Roanoke Lincoln Pinson Valley Clay Southside Daleville Hamilton

Nationally, Mississippi topped HomeSnacks.com's list of the '10 cheapest states to live in America':