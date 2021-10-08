This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is one of the most expensive U.S. states to live in.

HomeSnacks.com ranked the Bay State as the third most expensive among U.S. states, with an average living wage of $66,376.

But there are plenty of options for Massachusetts residents looking to save some money.

HomeSnacks.com has also compiled a list of the '10 most affordable places to live' in each state, with Palmer Town topping the list for Massachusetts.

Recent data on Palmer Town showed its overall cost of living index was 109, which is 1.1 times higher than the national index of national index of 100, but 0.8 times lower than Massachusetts' state index of 131.

"The standard of living in Palmer Town ranks as #4,053 most affordable out of the 6,522 places we measured in Massachusetts," HomeSnacks.com wrote. "By definition, that implies Palmer Town ranks as the #2,353 most expensive place in the Bay State."

Here's a look at HomeSnacks.com's full list of the '10 most affordable places to live in Massachusetts':

Palmer Town Westfield Pittsfield Cicopee Agawam Town Gardner North Adams Fitchburg Leominster Attleboro

Nationally, Mississippi topped HomeSnacks.com's list of the '10 cheapest states to live in America':