This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is one of the least expensive U.S. states to live in.

HomeSnacks.com ranked the Keystone State as the 19th cheapest among U.S. states, with an average living wage of $53,884.

That isn't surprising with plenty of options for Pennsylvania residents looking to save some money.

HomeSnacks.com has also compiled a list of the '10 most affordable places to live' in each state, with Greenville topping the list for Pennsylvania.

Recent data on Greenville showed its overall cost of living index was 83, which is 0.8 times higher than the national index of national index of 100 and 0.8 times lower than Pennsylvania's state index of 99.

"The standard of living in Greenville ranks as #522 most affordable out of the 6,522 places we measured in Pennsylvania," HomeSnacks.com wrote. "By definition, that implies Greenville ranks as the #5,884 most expensive place in the Keystone State."

Here's a look at HomeSnacks.com's full list of the '10 most affordable places to live in Pennsylvania':

Greenville Oil City Sugarcreek Brentwood West Mifflin Warren Franklin Schuylkill Haven Pottsville Clearfield

Nationally, Mississippi topped HomeSnacks.com's list of the '10 cheapest states to live in America':