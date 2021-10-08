This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Virginia

Virginia is one of the most expensive U.S. states to live in.

HomeSnacks.com ranked Old Dominion as the eighth most expensive among U.S. states, with an average living wage of $62,598.

But there are plenty of options for Virginia residents looking to save some money.

HomeSnacks.com has also compiled a list of the '10 most affordable places to live' in each state, with Covington topping the list for Virginia.

Recent data on Covington showed its overall cost of living index was 81, which is 0.8x times lower than the national index of national index of 100 and 0.8 times lower than Virginia's state index of 107.

"The standard of living in Covington ranks as #305 most affordable out of the 6,522 places we measured in Virginia," HomeSnacks.com. "By definition, that implies Covington ranks as the #6,102 most expensive place in the Old Dominion."

Here's a look at HomeSnacks.com's full list of the '10 most affordable places to live in Virginia':

Covington Pulaski Big Stone Gap Vinton Galax Danville South Boston Wytheville Martinsville Bristol

Nationally, Mississippi topped HomeSnacks.com's list of the '10 cheapest states to live in America':