This Restaurant Has The Best Cheesecake In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games.

Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others.

So which restaurant in Arizona has the best cheesecake? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cheesecake in each state.

According to the list, the best cheesecake in Arizona can be found at Banham's Cheesecake in Phoenix. The restaurant's website states that "the Banham Family cheesecake recipe was carefully crafted to produce the perfect balance of sweet & tangy with a delicate texture and a crispy golden graham cracker crust giving you the most amazing dessert experience of your life."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Free of artificial ingredients and bursting with flavor, the selection at Banham's Cheesecake really hits the spot. From brownie cheesecake to a coconut cream variation, they truly have a cheesecake for every flavor preference."

Click here to view the full list of the best cheesecake in each state.

