This Washington City Is One Of The 'World's Greatest Places'

Washington state can be a beautiful place to live in. You can find stunning views of mountains and lakes, fun parks and trails, and amazing restaurants and attractions throughout the state.

One area in the Western state has caught the attention of a popular magazine. TIME released its 2021 list of the "World's Greatest Places," which features iconic locations from Japan, France, Costa Rica, South Africa, and more. One Washington state city ranked among these popular international spots, and that honor goes to...

Seattle!

This is what writer Stacey Leasca said about the Emerald City:

"In 1962, Seattle’s Space Needle debuted at the World’s Fair as a vision of the future. Some 60 years later, the city is wowing visitors with the groundbreaking Climate Pledge Arena. This $1 billion project will be the world’s first carbon-zero arena and will play host to the Kraken, a brand-new NHL team hitting the ice in the 2021–22 season—ice that will be made of collected rainwater. The city also has a dynamic restaurant scene, including the first fixed location from Dat Creole Soul, a popular food-truck business from chef Hampton Isom that will serve gumbo, jalapeño hush puppies and fried catfish. For something else old that’s new again, reserve a table at Canlis, a 70-year-old restaurant that just named Aisha Ibrahim as its first female executive chef."