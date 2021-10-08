Utah Drone Photographer Captures Stunning Rainbow-Colored Landscape
By Ginny Reese
October 8, 2021
Utah has some of the most beautiful landscapes this time of year with the leaves changing color as the cold moves in. One Utah drone photographer captured the most beautiful scenery that described as a "Skittles rainbow of color" in a recent social media post.
The stunning drone footage was taken by photographer Scott T. Taylor. Taylor told FOX Television Stations, "When I first got in the air with my drone, I couldn't believe how colorful it was. I mean you can see some from the ground. But to get the full spectrum you've gotta see it from the air."
Looks like a Skittles Rainbow of color at Snow Basin. #fall #rainbow #Skittles #utah #utwx@abc4utah @AbbyPalmerCox @KSL5TV @KUTV2News @fox13 @pbsutah @SnowbasinResort @RD_Utah @VisitUtah @cesar_wx @AlanaBrophyNews @ThomasGeboyWX @AllisonCroghan @Skittles pic.twitter.com/ZLz88IeAgx— Scott T. Taylor (@Grallon) October 4, 2021
Taylor said, "Tis year seems a lot more vibrant than in the past. Not sure why, but the colors are amazing everywhere you go."
So when is the best time for you to see the fall foliage? According to ABC 4, there is still time! Here are peak times for autumn colors in select parts of Utah:
- Oct. 4-11
- Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons
- Salt Lake City
- All other Utah counties
Click here to see the map graphic that illustrates peak times.