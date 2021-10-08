Utah Officials Suspect TikTok Challenge To Blame For Damage To School Bus

Utah school officials suspect that a popular TikTok trend is to blame for recent damage to a school bus, reported 2 KUTV.

A Washington County bus driver was headed to pick up some kindergarten students when someone from a passing car threw an object at the bus' windshield. The driver, 78-year-old Ned Ericksen, said, "And bam, a huge crack."

Ericksen said that he saw someone in the passing vehicle throw something at the bus. "It was coming right at my face."

Thankfully, the object didn't make it all the way through the glass. It did shatter the window, though, causing broken glass to fall into Ericksen's lap.

He said, "It was pretty frightening, especially if students had been on the bus."

"It could have caused the bus to veer out of control and cross the median and it could have killed people," said Steven Dunham, director of communications for Washington County School District. "This is a 36,000-pound vehicle traveling 40 miles per hour when that Coke bottle hit it, and it could have killed people."

Dunham said that he believed the incident was part of the "devious lick" TikTok challenge. "I guess these children are supposed to do something devious, and it's costing us tens of thousands of dollars," he said.

Officials are looking foe those involved and plan to pursue charges.