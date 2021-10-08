WATCH: Thieves Break Into Oklahoma Business By Driving Car Through Window

By Anna Gallegos

October 8, 2021

Photo: Tulsa Police Department

Thieves in Tulsa robbed a cell phone store in under a minute after plowing through the front window.

“Not even one minute – bang, bang, bang – they took what they wanted,” Twister Wireless store manager Bobby Patel told News 9.

The Twister Wireless near 41st and Sheridan was broken into on Wednesday around 4 a.m. Security camera footage clearly shows a tan Buick crashing through the business's front window.

The masked driver ran out of the car, grabbed cell phones from display cases, and threw them into a bag. Three other men entered through the broken window and stole phones and other electronic as well.

The thieves ditched the running car inside the store and took off with around $15,000 worth of stolen goods.

Patel told Fox 23 that it will cost around $50,000 to repair all the damages and replace the electronics.

He also believes that the thieves attempted to break in the night before, and he saw the same tan Buick in the store's parking lot before the break in.

The Buick was previously reported as stolen, according to the Tulsa Police Department. They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact CrimeStoppers.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.