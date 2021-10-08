WATCH: Thieves Break Into Oklahoma Business By Driving Car Through Window

Thieves in Tulsa robbed a cell phone store in under a minute after plowing through the front window.

“Not even one minute – bang, bang, bang – they took what they wanted,” Twister Wireless store manager Bobby Patel told News 9.

The Twister Wireless near 41st and Sheridan was broken into on Wednesday around 4 a.m. Security camera footage clearly shows a tan Buick crashing through the business's front window.

The masked driver ran out of the car, grabbed cell phones from display cases, and threw them into a bag. Three other men entered through the broken window and stole phones and other electronic as well.

The thieves ditched the running car inside the store and took off with around $15,000 worth of stolen goods.

Patel told Fox 23 that it will cost around $50,000 to repair all the damages and replace the electronics.

He also believes that the thieves attempted to break in the night before, and he saw the same tan Buick in the store's parking lot before the break in.