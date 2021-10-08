'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant's Hilariously Wrong Answers Go Viral

There are some perks to being a contestant on a game show - namely the chance to win a ton of money, but there are downsides as well, and one of them is the possibility of making a silly mistake that millions of people watching from home witness. That's what happened this week to a Wheel of Fortune contestant named Melanie, and it actually happened twice in the same episode.

Melanie, a Northern California native who mentioned to host Pat Sajak that she graduated from college in three years with a perfect GPA of 4.0, was first facing a puzzle that showed, "_ _ L _ Y GOO _ FELLOW." She rang in to solve it, guessing "Jolly Goof Fellow." Pat, seemingly surprised by what she said, hesitated and responded, "Uh...no." Another contestant then correctly guessed, "Jolly Good Fellow."