'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Misses Super Easy Puzzle, Twitter Drags Him

A student from the University of Southern California got the chance of a lifetime when he was selected to appear on Wheel of Fortune's college week, but things didn't exactly turn out the way he was probably hoping for.

As Nico Fife, a theater major and psychology minor, was representing his school during the game show's themed week, he encountered a puzzle that clearly stumped him, even though the correct answer was pretty clear to the millions of Wheel viewers watching from home. The category was "What Are You Doing?" and the puzzle read, "LEAVING MY LA_TO_ AT HOME." However, instead of guessing "P" and winning the puzzle, Nico asked for an "F."