'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Misses Super Easy Puzzle, Twitter Drags Him
By Dave Basner
April 13, 2021
A student from the University of Southern California got the chance of a lifetime when he was selected to appear on Wheel of Fortune's college week, but things didn't exactly turn out the way he was probably hoping for.
As Nico Fife, a theater major and psychology minor, was representing his school during the game show's themed week, he encountered a puzzle that clearly stumped him, even though the correct answer was pretty clear to the millions of Wheel viewers watching from home. The category was "What Are You Doing?" and the puzzle read, "LEAVING MY LA_TO_ AT HOME." However, instead of guessing "P" and winning the puzzle, Nico asked for an "F."
Oh Nico... 😒 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/G49Ws0Y8YQ— 𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙀𝙒 ⚽️🍕✈️😷 (@andrewisnothome) April 8, 2021
As with any time someone embarrasses themselves on television, Twitter was all over Nico's gaffe. Comments included everything from making fun of him, like the person who wrote, "Something tells me Nico will see a lot of F's in his college career," to supporting him, with messages like, "Hi Nico, saw you last night on #WheelOfFortune you did a great job. Sitting at home it's a lot easier than being on stage at a game show. Hope you have a great day."
#wheeloffortune Something tells me Nico will see a lot of F's in his college career.— Scott (@smw991711) April 8, 2021
Oh no. Nico. There’s no “F”’in the puzzle! 🤦♂️ #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/HPTr8dwniO— Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) April 8, 2021
“F”— AnnG (@5horizns) April 8, 2021
👀😬
#WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/xYXJmuI6ue
DID HE REALLY JUST CALL AN F WHAT IS HAPPENING IS THIS THE TWILIGHT ZONE #WheelOfFortune— Steacy Curry 💎 (@SteacyC) April 8, 2021
Oh Nico ... an "F"? ... for crying out loud. #laftof #WheelOfFortune #WheelOfFortuneNico— Mary Zehnter (@MaryZedd) April 9, 2021
@nico_fife Hi Nico, saw you last night on #WheelOfFortune you did a great job. Sitting at home it's a lot easier than being on stage at a game show. Hope you have a great day.— Tony Palermo (@tonydpalermo) April 9, 2021
Nico clearly has a sense of humor about it, going so far as to retweet some of the people who poked fun at his appearance.
He also didn't leave the show empty-handed. While Nico didn't solve the laptop puzzle, he did get others and wound up in second place, winning $9,450 in prizes.
Photo: Getty Images