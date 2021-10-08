Wisconsin School Bus Driver Saves Woman From Abduction

A Milwaukee school bus driver is being hailed a hero after she helped a woman escape from being abducted.

Milwaukee police told WISN that around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday (October 7), a man forced a woman into his vehicle on West National Avenue and Cesar Chavez Drive.

The man drove the victim to 1100 West Pierce Street, where the school bus driver said she heard screams coming from inside the van.

The bus driver called the authorities and followed the van.

The suspect ran away, but police found and arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to this abduction. The man arrested is also suspected of being involved in another abduction incident that occurred in the 2200 block of West Mitchell Street.

"Most people would have, even if they called and said I heard something, they wouldn't have followed that vehicle and done all that. So for her to go that far, we absolutely praise and appreciate her for that because who knows, that could have been sex trafficking, it could have been another homicide," community activist and member of ComForce MKE Vaun Mayes said.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement, "The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the assistance everyone in our community and is thankful for the assistance of this good Samaritan. It is very important that if a member of the public sees something suspicious, to say something and contact police."