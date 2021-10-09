See Megan Thee Stallion Meet BTS In New York City For The First Time

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS were finally able to meet in person in New York City last month, and now they have shared the moment for the whole world to see.

Posting the video onto the band's official YouTube channel, fans are able to see the group chatting with Megan Thee Stallion about their collaborative "Butter" remix, and the start of them making plans for what they should all work on next. Megan Thee Stallions dog, 4oe, also makes an appearance (and steals the spotlight).

While a new collaboration between the artists may not be under works just yet, Megan Thee Stallion did say, "Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it's gonna be happening."

While talking about how the collaboration came to be, and their mutual admiration for each other, Megan Thee Stallion said, "No, I was so happy and I was so grateful. I had already told my manager. I was like 'I wanna do a song with BTS,' and then when it came up, I was like, 'They know me?' I was so happy." The group then reassured the rapper that she was very popular in South Korea, so it should come as no surprise that they were familiar with her work.

The meeting took place while BTS was in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly on September 20. The group was appointed by South Korean President Moon-Jae-in to be "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture."

"It is a huge honor, both as an individual and a citizen, to be able to hold the title of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," BTS' Kim Nam-joon said in a statement. "We're always thinking about how we could give more and return the love we have received, and we're just thankful that the president has presented us with such a big opportunity. We will do our best as special envoys."

A collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, Blackpink, and DJ Snake appears to currently be in the works, however, a release date has not yet been announced. Megan Thee Stallions set at Austin City Limits on October 1 also wound up being crashed by none other than Miley Cyrus.