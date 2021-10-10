'A Lot Of Oddness' With Brian Laundrie's Parents' Story, Officer Says

Taylor also said "it's possible" Laundrie, who was reported missing on September 17, is still alive.

Last Thursday (October 7), former FBI agent Bryanna Fox, an associate professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, told NBC News that it's unlikely Laundrie is still in the area amid authories' continued search of the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve campsite in Venice, Florida, adding that she believed Laundrie fled the state of Florida with assistance of someone else.

"It seems unlikely that he's still in that reserve. They did not find any trace of him so far. It's been weeks," Fox said.

Fox said Laundrie may have had financial or transportation assistance as witnesses would have likely contacted authorities had they seen him hitchhiking or boarding public transportation.

"The idea that nothing has been said reinforces to me that he was likely getting help," Fox said. "Obviously, that person would have to be very loyal and very close to him ... to not compromise his identity."

On Thursday (October 7), his father, Chris Laundrie, joined authorities in their search of Carlton Reserve, according to family attorney Steven Bertolino.

Remnants of a campsite that appeared to have been recently used were reportedly the focus of the search, a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN's Chris Cuomo last Wednesday (October 6).

On Tuesday (October 5), Laundrie's sister, Cassie, said she doesn't know where her brother is and would "turn him in" if she did in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Cassie Laundrie said she last heard from her brother on September 6 -- after he returned from his cross country trip without Petito -- when the family went to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida.

"We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," she said. "There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing."

"I'm frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn't pick up on anything," she added. "It was just a regular visit."

Cassie added that it's unusual for Brian to disappear this long, having initially been reported missing on September 17, days after Petito's parents initially reported her missing.

"I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I'm angry and I don't know what to think," she said. "I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else."

Cassie said she's cooperated with authorities during their investigation "since day one" and believes her parents should do the same, noting that she's unsure of their role.

"I don't know if my parents are involved," she said. "I think if they are, then they should come clean."

On September 30, police released additional bodycam footage which shows Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical.

The newer footage stems from the incident on August 12 in Moab, Utah in which police made contact with Petito -- whose remains were found on September 19 -- and Laundrie -- a person of interest in her death whose whereabouts are currently unknown.