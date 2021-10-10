Halsey Stars As Kendall Jenner In New 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

Halsey is a potent presence in any room that they may step into and Saturday Night Live is no different. The chart-topping artist made their presence felt early and often with a medley of musical performances. First, the singer dominated the stage in a fierce green catsuit while performing "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" off of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Later on, Halsey returned in a black gown to perform "Darling" with former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham. With that said, they did much more than headline as the musical guest.

In addition to performing cuts from their fourth studio album, Halsey portrayed model Kendall Jenner in a sketch called "The People's Kourt." Led by this weekend's Saturday Night Live host Kim Kardashian, the sketch featured Kris Jenner comically suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner because they cause "no drama." As the family matriarch puts it, the lack of drama that follows the family's youngest socialites is "damaging" the "brand."

"I'm suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama," Kris Jenner said.

"She won't cause any drama and it's damaging our brand."

Kendall Jenner, played by Halsey, doesn't necessarily deny the accusation. Rather, they feel the lack of drama is because their not Kardashians, they're Jenners. While true, Kris Jenner isn't having it.

"I'm a Jenner, not a Kardashian," Halsey retorts.

"And that's something you need to work on, honey," Kris Jenner answers.

In the end, it's unclear whether the prosecutor or the defense won the case. However, it is clear that the audience won all night long thanks to Halsey.