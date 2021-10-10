Travis Barker Wishes Son Landon Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post
By Katrina Nattress
October 10, 2021
Travis Barker's son Landon turned 18 on Saturday (October 9), and the blink-182 drummer celebrated the milestone birthday with a sweet Instagram post.
"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker," Travis captioned a gallery of photos showcasing his son throughout the years. "You are, and always will be, a true gift from heaven to me. Love you and I’m so proud to call you my son"
Landon shared a post of his own to celebrate the big day. "Happy bday to me!" he wrote. "Thank you so much to everybody who helped get me here and thank you to everyone who believed in me. Much love ❤️"
See both posts below.
Travis is getting in the spooky spirit this Halloween with a livestream special called Travis Barker's House of Horrors. The "fright fest" is set to feature performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior and JXDN, with a special appearance from Travis' blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, who just beat cancer!
Travis Barker's House of Horrors is set to be hosted by Allison Hagendorf, Danger from Jackass, and The Dingo! And will be filmed at a "Haunted Estate in the hills of horror."
The special premieres on October 28 at 7pm PST. Tickets cost $25, with VIP options available for those who want to hang out for arrivals, interviews, and an after party. Get more info here.