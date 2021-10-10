Travis Barker's son Landon turned 18 on Saturday (October 9), and the blink-182 drummer celebrated the milestone birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker," Travis captioned a gallery of photos showcasing his son throughout the years. "You are, and always will be, a true gift from heaven to me. Love you and I’m so proud to call you my son"

Landon shared a post of his own to celebrate the big day. "Happy bday to me!" he wrote. "Thank you so much to everybody who helped get me here and thank you to everyone who believed in me. Much love ❤️"

See both posts below.