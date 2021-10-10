Twitter Reacts To Texas A&M Upsetting No. 1 Alabama

By Jason Hall

October 10, 2021

Alabama v Texas A&M
Photo: Getty Images

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by unranked Texas A&M during a 41-38 loss at Kyle Field on Saturday (October 9) night.

The loss snapped Alabama's 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents, a 19-game winning streak dating back to the Tide's 2020 national championship season and was head coach Nick Saban's first ever loss to one of his former assistant coaches in A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"Hopefully we'll learn a lot from this," Saban told reporters after the game via ESPN. "We still can accomplish everything we want to accomplish, but we have to do things better than we did tonight. We have to play better, we have to be more consistent, we have to finish drives, we have to get more turnovers on defense, we have to get more stops on defense. There are a lot of things we need to fix."

Naturalyl, social media had plenty to say about the heavily favored Tide dropping an upset loss to the Aggies -- who were coming off a two-game losing streak -- on Saturday night.

The Tide rallied back from a 24-10 halftime deficit to eventually move ahead 38-31 with 5:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A&M responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainais Smith two minutes later to tie the game and a 28-yard game-winning field goal by Seth Small as time expired.

The Tide looks to bounce back in Week 7 in a road matchup at Mississippi State next Saturday (October 16).

A&M will also be on the road against Missouri next Saturday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.