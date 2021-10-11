Arizona Woman Arrested For Shooting Shoplifter At Local Gas Station

One woman in Arizona decided to take enforcing the law into her own hands during a recent shoplifting incident, and now she's being reprimanded for it.

A woman has been arrested after shooting a man who was reportedly shoplifting at a local gas station, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, the shooting took place at a Circle K convenience store near 35th Avenue and Dunlap. It happened on the afternoon of Saturday, October 9th at around 3:15 p.m.

The woman was later identified as 41-year-old Miriam Shekhmoos. Shekhmoos allegedly witnessed the shoplifter stealing merchandise from the Circle K store shelves. At first, Shekhmoos tried stopping the man, but he then tried to push past her and run away from the store. That's when she took out a firearm and shot the man, according to police.

When police arrived on the scene, the shooting victim had already fled from the convenience store. The man was later found nearby and was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Shekhmoos was booked into Maricopa County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault.