Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested In Kentucky On Outstanding Ohio Warrant

By Anna Gallegos

October 11, 2021

Photo: Kenton County Jail

Professional boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in Kentucky over the weekend after crossing state lines.

Police in Covington arrested him on a charge of being a fugitive from another state on Sunday, October 10, at 1 a.m, according to WXIX. He was released from Kenton County jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Broner was taken into custody because he had an outstanding warrant from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for violating his probation sentencing, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

In 2019, Broner pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an Ohio club the year before. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay the woman $830,000.

In March 2021, the boxer missed a probation hearing. As punishment, a judge extended his probation until April 2022 and ordered him to attend an intensive outpatient treatment program.

Broner never showed up to the treatment program, which led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. For violating his probation, Broner could face up to six months in jail or additional restrictions.

