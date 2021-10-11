Brian Laundrie Likely 'Taken Care Of' In Hiding, Expert Says

A former top FBI counterterrorism official believes Brian Laundrie -- the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death -- is "being taken care of" and is hiding elsewhere as authorities continue to search for him at a Florida camp ground.

Terry Turchie, a former deputy assistant director of the FBI's CAounterterrorism Division told FOX News that fugitives in similar situations to Laundrie "tend to try to figure out" ways to get into their "comfort zone."

Turchie, who retired from the FBI in 2001, led the task force that identified 'Unabomber' Theodore Kaczynski and was part of the search for Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph during his tenure at the federal law enforcement agency.

“Clearly he’s not out in some camp or some cave somewhere on the hard, cold ground or … snake, gator-infested water," Turchie said. "He’s somewhere where he’s probably being taken care of."

“When you see how he came running home after something obviously happened, that kind of tells you what he’s probably doing now,” Turchie added.

Last Thursday (October 7), former FBI agent Bryanna Fox, an associate professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, told NBC News that it's unlikely Laundrie is still in the area amid authories' continued search of the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve campsite in Venice, Florida, adding that she believed Laundrie fled the state of Florida with assistance of someone else.

"It seems unlikely that he's still in that reserve. They did not find any trace of him so far. It's been weeks," Fox said.

Fox said Laundrie may have had financial or transportation assistance as witnesses would have likely contacted authorities had they seen him hitchhiking or boarding public transportation.

"The idea that nothing has been said reinforces to me that he was likely getting help," Fox said. "Obviously, that person would have to be very loyal and very close to him ... to not compromise his identity."

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor spoke about the ongoing investigation with NewsNation's Brian Entin on Friday (October 8) and said there's "a lot of oddness" about claims made by the Laundries and that their story "just didn't make sense."

Laundrie's family said the 23-year-old was last seen hiking in Carlton Reserve on September 13 after he returned to Florida from a cross country trip without Petito, who was reported missing by her parents days prior.

"I mean we've said since the beginning there was a lot of oddness here, a lot of things that didn't make sense," Taylor said via NewsNation. "'I mean if your son walks out there, now they're saying on a Monday, to report that on a Friday and then to be confused on what day that was - there are a lot of things that are odd there."