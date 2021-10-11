Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Mick Foley Trade Jabs On Twitter

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. may actually a dual champion, having already been the current All Elite Wrestling Women's champion while also apparently being a champion of social media.

The Punxsutawney native jumped into a Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley after he praised former rival Thunder Rosa while mentioning Baker's name in passing.

Foley and Rosa appeared at the Game Changer Wrestling Fight Club event in Atlantic City over the weekend and the retired wrestler shared a photo of himself alongside Rosa on social media with the caption, "THUNDER! What a pleasure to meet the true women's #HardCoreLegend @thunderrosa22. Sorry @RealBrittBaker."