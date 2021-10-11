Jon Pardi 'Proud' To Honor Randy Travis During 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Jon Pardi took to social media with a sneak peak of his upcoming tribute to legendary country singer, Randy Travis.

Pardi shared a clip filmed from the outside of Nashville Palace, a venue in Music City where Travis previously worked. Honoring Travis is a proud moment for Pardi, who “grew up on songs like ‘On the Other Hand’ and ‘Forever and Ever, Amen,’” he shared. Pardi said in the video:

“I’m at the Nashville Palace shooting some awesome stuff to honor Randy Travis, who is the recipient of the Artist of a Lifetime from CMT’s Artists of the Year show. So, I think it’s pretty awesome. Randy used to work at the Nashville Palace, so that’s why it all kind of ties in, so it’s pretty cool. I’m about to maybe have a cocktail in a little bit and play some Randy Travis.”

The CMT Artists of the Year special is set for Wednesday (October 13), airing from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 9 p.m. on CMT. Other honorees include Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Breakout Artist of the Year, Mickey Guyton. See the other artists slated to perform here.

Check out Pardi’s sneak peak of his nod to Travis here: