Latto: iHeartRadio On The Verge Artist Brings The 'Big Energy' In New Video

Latto has been consistent in delivering fans all the bars and the beauty they can handle --- and the star is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Atlanta-bred rapper, formerly known as Mulatto, is ushering in a new era in her career, and her latest single "Big Energy," is proof that you can't put Latto in box. The star gave fans a sneak peek snippet performance of “Big Energy” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on the show's Extended Play Stage stage along with performances of “Bitch From Da Souf” and “Muwop.”

Latto says she wasn't aware of the 1981 Tom Tom Club track, “Genius of Love," (which she samples in Big Energy) before working on her new project, telling Essence magazine:

"I loved the beat so much. I fell in love with it and I was like, ‘Hell yeah run that ***t. Pull it up. “I’ve been trying all the type of **** and that’s how we come up. That’s how we came up with ‘Big Energy’ [by] just being open ears, being a true creative, and being open to anything. [I’m] trying new things and taking myself out of my comfort zone [and] out my element to produce a better product for my fans."

When it comes to the inspiration behind the catchy song, Big Latto shared:

“It’s basically just this confidence, this strong aura that no one can tell you, ‘You not the ****. You is the s***. It’s about believing in yourself – how you walk, how you talk, just carrying yourself like the person that you believe you are. I feel like nothing is bigger than the biggest. Everything falls in line with that big energy.

"Big Energy" has already garnered over 2 million views on Youtube. Check out the groovy visuals below.