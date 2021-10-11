Man Sentenced For Stealing $35,000 In Beauty Products From Portland Stores

An Oregon man was handed a prison sentence after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty products, KATU says.

Quentin Lashawn Covington pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated theft on September 27 after prosecutors say he stole over $35,000 in Ulta Beauty goods from various stores in the Portland metro area.

"On 16 separate occasions, the defendant carried out essentially the same plan. He would enter the store and immediately start loading a bag or basket with expensive perfume and cologne," according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office. Covington was reportedly in and out of the store within minutes.

After local authorities identified him as a suspect, a Washington County grand jury indicted him, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Covington was sentenced to over two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution. He was also ordered to stay away from the businesses he stole from, reporters added.

