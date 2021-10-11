New Breakfast Chain Opening 5 Locations In Nashville
By Sarah Tate
October 11, 2021
Good news for all the biscuit lovers in Middle Tennessee. A Kentucky-based breakfast chain is expanding its reach into Tennessee by opening five new franchises in Nashville.
Biscuit Belly, a chef-driven fast-casual breakfast and brunch restaurant, was founded in 2019 and has three locations in Kentucky with one in Indiana. Its website promises "genuine good times and damn good biscuits" for all who stop by for the "out of this world" biscuit sandwiches.
The new owners of the Nashville locations have combined experience working at several nationwide brands, and include Biscuit Belly co-founders Chad and Lauren Coulter as well as Chuck Schnatter and an investor group led by Rick Kueber, co-founder and CEO of Glow Brands, per Fast Casual.
According to Chad Coulter, this isn't the first location planned for Tennessee. The company signed a deal to open a spot in East Tennessee as well.
"We are excited about the growth of this concept and look forward to partnering with this group of investors who have extensive experience in the restaurant industry," said Coulter. "In May we signed a three-unit development deal in Knoxville with Jay Shoffner and family, so we are excited to continue our expansion in Tennessee with another great group."
While the projects are in development, no date for opening has been announced. In addition to the five Nashville locations, Biscuit Belly plans to open another five around Atlanta in Newnan, Columbus, Marietta, Woodstock and Acworth, Georgia.