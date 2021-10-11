New Breakfast Chain Opening 5 Locations In Nashville

Good news for all the biscuit lovers in Middle Tennessee. A Kentucky-based breakfast chain is expanding its reach into Tennessee by opening five new franchises in Nashville.

Biscuit Belly, a chef-driven fast-casual breakfast and brunch restaurant, was founded in 2019 and has three locations in Kentucky with one in Indiana. Its website promises "genuine good times and damn good biscuits" for all who stop by for the "out of this world" biscuit sandwiches.

The new owners of the Nashville locations have combined experience working at several nationwide brands, and include Biscuit Belly co-founders Chad and Lauren Coulter as well as Chuck Schnatter and an investor group led by Rick Kueber, co-founder and CEO of Glow Brands, per Fast Casual.