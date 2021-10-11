Okurrr: 5 Times Cardi B Was The Life Coach We All Needed
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 11, 2021
Cardi B eased her way into the hearts of America using an ancient rule that seems to stand the test of time --- be yourself, unapologetically.
It's been a successful year for the "I Like It" rapper, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday, both professionally and personally. In February, Cardi's single "Up" debuted in the top spot on Billboard 's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, making her the first ever to debut with two consecutive singles as lead artist (the first being last year's "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion). On a personal level, the star welcomed her second child, and first son with husband Offset in September.
One of the main qualities that made Cardi a beloved household name is her ability to remain herself and express her truths, regardless of whose company she's in or the backlash she may receive. The rapper has managed to "put the medicine in the candy" by giving fans valuable life advice, all under the guise of her straightforward delivery and entertaining attitude.
In honor of the Grammy Award winning rapper's 29th trip around the sun, here are five times Cardi B was the life coach we all needed.
Financial Advice
Cardi B, and the B stands for 'budget'. Before becoming a worldwide phenom, Cardi shared some profound economic advice to her 19.3 million Twitter followers.
“get yourself together btch, learn how to budget hoe” 😭— 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖗 🌹 (@w0rried4btches) August 10, 2021
i used to love these videos so much 😂 @iamcardib still that btch just RICH af💰 pic.twitter.com/C6kjRJP56K
Career Advice
Cardi says the only way to be successful is to remain hungry and humble.
"If you say that you're humble, you're not humble. You gotta wait until somebody tells you that you're humble."
Family Advice
Cardi has always lived by the code of loyalty and keeping the family close. In a 2018 interview, she shared:
"Family is my peace of mind. I love my family. If I were to have a camera with me, people would see that I speak to my dad every single day. My dad is my best friend... My family. I love them."
Now with a family of her own, the rapper constantly makes it known that loyalty is everything to her.
Women's Rights Advice
When it comes to being a feminist, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is often vocal about stance in the movement. In 2017, she told XXL:
"It’s hard as a woman to be in the game. The women that inspire me to be honest are the women that struggle. A feminist is a woman that is empowering other women to get that bread, to be the best that they can be."
Love Advice
If it's one thing we learned about Cardi over the years, it's that she's fearless when it comes to love. During her time on Love & Hip Hop New York, the rapper was often candid about her relationship with her boyfriend at the time, and how she even wanted to give up her career at some points, just to be with him.
Fortunately for Cardi, she found love at the same time her burgeoning career was taking off, and welcomed two beautiful children with husband Offset. The rap star's sentiments on love are pretty simple:
"I’d rather have money and be broken-hearted than be broke and broken-hearted."
When it came to Offset's 2017 infidelity, family, friends and fans hassled the star about separating from husband. However, Cardi chose otherwise, stating:
"I don’t have low self-esteem. I want to work out my **** with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life."
Happy Birthday to the Bronx queen.