Okurrr: 5 Times Cardi B Was The Life Coach We All Needed

Cardi B eased her way into the hearts of America using an ancient rule that seems to stand the test of time --- be yourself, unapologetically.

It's been a successful year for the "I Like It" rapper, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday, both professionally and personally. In February, Cardi's single "Up" debuted in the top spot on Billboard 's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, making her the first ever to debut with two consecutive singles as lead artist (the first being last year's "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion). On a personal level, the star welcomed her second child, and first son with husband Offset in September.