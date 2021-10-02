Cardi B Opens Up About Childbirth And Her Postpartum Body

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child on September 4, and the rapper recently made her first public appearance since giving birth by attending Paris Fashion Week. After noticing her absolutely stunning look, fans began to speculate if Cardi B had a post-baby tummy tuck in order to bounce back so soon. Cardi B was quick to shoot the rumors down, and the singer opened up a little about her birth experience.

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low," Cardi B said on her Instagram story. "You know when your baby is low, your hips spread. But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'"

But the singer revealed she had a difficult birth, and surgery would not be an option for her even if she wanted it. "I lost so much blood, guys," she told her followers about the birth of her son. She also explained that while she looks good in pictures, she does have a postpartum body.

"I like to be real with you guys, and that's because my skin is still loose," she said. However, Cardi B still manages to look flawless. The rapper also encouraged her fans to be kind to themselves and not worry about their post-baby bodies.

Cardi B recently sported a stunning sequined couture dress fit with a matching cape and feathers from Mugler's 1995 collection as she attended the "Thierry Mugler, Couturissime" exhibit in Paris. The night marked Cardi B's first public apperance since giving birth to her son.

In addition to giving birth, Cardi B has been busy over recent months. The 28-year-old rapper teamed up with Lizzo for the new single "Rumors," which saw them both calling out various rumors they've heard about themselves. Cardi B also wrote a song with Normani, "Wild Side," which was released last July.