The Rock Proves He's More Than Just An Actor With His Historic Rap Debut

The Rock is the true definition of "jack of all spades".

The 49-year old wrestler-turned-actor , real name Dwayne Johnson, added yet another career title to his lengthy resume --- a bar spitting rapper. Over the weekend, The Rock made his historic rap debut on Tech N9ne's new single, "Face Off" alongside Joey Cool and King Iso. During an interview with Variety, the "Jumanji" star said of his surprising career move:

"I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that. When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”