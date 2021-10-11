The Rock Proves He's More Than Just An Actor With His Historic Rap Debut
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 11, 2021
The Rock is the true definition of "jack of all spades".
The 49-year old wrestler-turned-actor , real name Dwayne Johnson, added yet another career title to his lengthy resume --- a bar spitting rapper. Over the weekend, The Rock made his historic rap debut on Tech N9ne's new single, "Face Off" alongside Joey Cool and King Iso. During an interview with Variety, the "Jumanji" star said of his surprising career move:
"I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that. When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”
This isn't The Rock's first time dabbling in the hip hop waters. Back in 2000, the A-list actor immortalized his famous catchphrase alongside Wyclef Jean on the Haitian rapper's track of the same name, "It Doesn't Matter".
Tech N9ne says he knew from the start that he wanted a fighter to be featured on the record; and who better to call than his dear friend The Rock. The Kansas City emcee told Variety:
“The biggest star in the world said something back to me! You know what I’m sayin? I am hyped. We are all hyped! This is an energy song. This is going to get people pumped up to lift weights, pumped up for fights, pumped up for the game. Period. And what better person? Not Conor McGregor. I don’t know him. I know The Rock.”
Check out Tech N9ne's full video for "Face Off" featuring The Rock, Joey Cool and King Iso above.