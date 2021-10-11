This Nebraska Festival Is The Best One In The Whole State

Food is a surefire way of bringing people together.

That’s why every state has festivals that celebrate different types of foods, and Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best ones in every state. Here’s what the ultimate food content hub says about local food festivals:

“Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.”

So, which one do you have to go to in Nebraska?

Eat This, Not That! says you can’t miss the Kool-Aid Days, which takes place in Hastings. Here’s why:

“There's nothing like drinking red Kool-Aid on hot summer days. In Hastings, Nebraska, in August, where Kool-Aid was first made, there's an entire festival dedicated to the drink called Kool-Aid Days. Part of the festival is dedicated to locals and visitors competing in a contest to see who can drink the most Kool-Aid the fastest.”

