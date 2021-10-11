Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog are back with their latest collaboration—a Halloween-themed baking competition. On Monday (October 11), Peacock released the first trailer for Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween and this just might be the most spooktacular new show this fall.

So, what is this new baking competition all about? Scary good Halloween treats, of course. Teams of three bakers will be tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12’x12’ Halloween world that people can explore, taste and devour, according to a press release. The worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Don't be surprised if larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cake monsters make an appearance.

Stewart and Snoop will be joined by Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou, who will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside the show's namesakes. The judges will observe the tasty creations at Snoop and Martha’s Halloween Party at the Tasty Manor. The team that builds the tastiest confectionary world inside the fantastical Halloween party will be crowned the winner.