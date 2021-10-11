This 'Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween' Teaser Is Scary Good
By Emily Lee
October 11, 2021
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog are back with their latest collaboration—a Halloween-themed baking competition. On Monday (October 11), Peacock released the first trailer for Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween and this just might be the most spooktacular new show this fall.
So, what is this new baking competition all about? Scary good Halloween treats, of course. Teams of three bakers will be tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12’x12’ Halloween world that people can explore, taste and devour, according to a press release. The worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Don't be surprised if larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cake monsters make an appearance.
Stewart and Snoop will be joined by Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou, who will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside the show's namesakes. The judges will observe the tasty creations at Snoop and Martha’s Halloween Party at the Tasty Manor. The team that builds the tastiest confectionary world inside the fantastical Halloween party will be crowned the winner.
Fans of Snoop and Stewart will know this isn't the first time the unlikely pair have teamed up together. The IRL besties co-hosted Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1 back in 2016. During the special, they went head to head on various recipes with a little help from some of their famous friends. They've also appeared in several commercials together, as well as an episode of the game show $100,000 Pyramid.
Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween will begin streaming on Peacock beginning October 21. Will you be tuning in?