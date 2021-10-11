Winter Storm Watch And Hard Freeze Warning Issued For Much Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

October 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Much of Utah is likely going to be seeing some snow this week, reported St. George News. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm watch along with a hard freeze warning for west-central and southwest Utah. Both go into effect on Monday.

The freeze warning is expected to expire on Tuesday morning and the winter storm watch will last until Tuesday night.

What does this mean?

Up to nine inches of snow are expected to fall. The heaviest snowfall will likely happen in Iron, Millard, and Juab counties. This includes Cedar City, Milford, Beaver, Delta, and Fillmore.

The hard freeze warning includes the cities of Cedar City, Beaver, Milford, and Delta. This brings along the potential to destroy vegetation, like orchards and crops. Be sure to cover any outdoor plants to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible. It will also protect the plants from strong winds.

How can you prepare for the winter storm?

  • Be aware of road conditions.
  • Clear frost and snow from windows and car lights.
  • have emergency supplies in your home and vehicle.
  • Allow for extra travel time.

Click here for the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.