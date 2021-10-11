Winter Storm Watch And Hard Freeze Warning Issued For Much Of Utah

Much of Utah is likely going to be seeing some snow this week, reported St. George News. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm watch along with a hard freeze warning for west-central and southwest Utah. Both go into effect on Monday.

The freeze warning is expected to expire on Tuesday morning and the winter storm watch will last until Tuesday night.

What does this mean?

Up to nine inches of snow are expected to fall. The heaviest snowfall will likely happen in Iron, Millard, and Juab counties. This includes Cedar City, Milford, Beaver, Delta, and Fillmore.

The hard freeze warning includes the cities of Cedar City, Beaver, Milford, and Delta. This brings along the potential to destroy vegetation, like orchards and crops. Be sure to cover any outdoor plants to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible. It will also protect the plants from strong winds.

How can you prepare for the winter storm?

Be aware of road conditions.

Clear frost and snow from windows and car lights.

have emergency supplies in your home and vehicle.

Allow for extra travel time.

Click here for the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service.