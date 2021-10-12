ACL Fest Apologizes To Phoebe Bridgers After Cutting Off Her Sound

By Anna Gallegos

October 12, 2021

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ACL
Photo: Getty Images

Austin City Limits publicly apologized to Phoebe Bridgers for a sound snafu during the weekend music festival.

The singer-songwriter was finishing up her Saturday, October 9, set with "I Know The End" when the sound cut out. The abrupt end was met by boos and profanity from the ACL festival crowd.

Bridgers and her band powered on, but little could be heard without the sound system.

***The following video contains profanity.***

The sound was dropped because Bridgers went over her allotted time, according to MySA.com.

Bridgers tweeted "lol f**k acl" after the incident but has since deleted it. Several other musicians, including Jason Isbell and Margo Price, tweeted their support for the singer.

ACL organizers have now made peace with Bridgers. On Monday, organizers released a statement saying:

Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.

The "Kyoto" singer has been raising money for the Texas Abortion Funds by selling her cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" on Bandcamp.

