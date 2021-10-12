ACL Fest Apologizes To Phoebe Bridgers After Cutting Off Her Sound

Austin City Limits publicly apologized to Phoebe Bridgers for a sound snafu during the weekend music festival.

The singer-songwriter was finishing up her Saturday, October 9, set with "I Know The End" when the sound cut out. The abrupt end was met by boos and profanity from the ACL festival crowd.

Bridgers and her band powered on, but little could be heard without the sound system.

***The following video contains profanity.***