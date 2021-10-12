ACL Fest Apologizes To Phoebe Bridgers After Cutting Off Her Sound
By Anna Gallegos
October 12, 2021
Austin City Limits publicly apologized to Phoebe Bridgers for a sound snafu during the weekend music festival.
The singer-songwriter was finishing up her Saturday, October 9, set with "I Know The End" when the sound cut out. The abrupt end was met by boos and profanity from the ACL festival crowd.
Bridgers and her band powered on, but little could be heard without the sound system.
***The following video contains profanity.***
THE AUDACITY TO CUT IT OUT AT THE BEST PART pic.twitter.com/cmJ1gIHjYa— anroo || Red TV out 11/12 (@fearlesslyandy) October 10, 2021
The sound was dropped because Bridgers went over her allotted time, according to MySA.com.
Bridgers tweeted "lol f**k acl" after the incident but has since deleted it. Several other musicians, including Jason Isbell and Margo Price, tweeted their support for the singer.
Make your own festival it’s more fun— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) October 9, 2021
holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage— Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 9, 2021
ACL organizers have now made peace with Bridgers. On Monday, organizers released a statement saying:
Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.
Thank you. https://t.co/f2CjZpkzjX— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) October 11, 2021
The "Kyoto" singer has been raising money for the Texas Abortion Funds by selling her cover of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" on Bandcamp.