Bad Bunny Says He's Watched His WrestleMania Match 'A Hundred Times'

Wrestling fans couldn't get enough of Bad Bunny's incredible in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 and apparently the feeling isn't lost on the global icon.

During an interview with Allure, the reggaeton superstar and lifelong wrestling fan once again claimed his WWE appearance was among his biggest accomplishments, noting that he has never watched back a recording of his own concerts, but rewatched his WrestleMania match "a hundred times."

"It was like I died and went to heaven. I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts," he said. "Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”

Bad Bunny teammed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison after several weeks of appearances on RAW leading up to the match, which included pinning Akira Tozawa during a backstage segment to win the 24/7 title.

Fans praised the music superstar as having one of -- if not the -- best celebrity wrestling matches of all-time, which included successfully landing a Canadian Destroyer on Morrison outside the ring.

The appearance came after Bad Bunny released his hit single 'Booker T' honoring the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and performing the song alongside the legendary wrestler at the Royal Rumble in January.