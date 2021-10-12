Ed Sheeran Says His Proposal To Cherry Seaborn Was Nearly Ruined

"It was the most human I have ever felt because in my career, sometimes you find it is like, 'Can I do this?" and people are like, 'Yeah,'" Sheran continued. "You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, 'Will you marry me?' It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye, Thankfully, she did say yes."

Sheeran explained that the day itself had proven stressful, with rain ruining his plans to propose in the garden with wine and the sunset underneath a pergola he had built. He stalled until the evening, repeatedly asking Seaborn if she wanted to go for a walk with him while she kept refusing, citing the rain and miserable weather. "There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, 'I've got to do it today!' It gets to 9 pm and I was like, 'For f*** sake!'"

However, Sheeran and Seaborn got their happy ending, and the two wed in January 2019 before welcoming their daughter in August 2020.

Now, the singer is gearing up to release his album = (pronounced Equals) on October 29. Following the record's release, Sheeran is expected to embark on his +-=÷x (pronounced Mathematics) tour that's expected to run for the next three years, with the first leg kicking off in Cork, Ireland on April 28, 2022, and wrapping up in Frankfurt, Germany on September 23, 2022. The singer has also hinted that he will be touring North America for nearly all of 2023.

Sheeran is also currently joining The Voice as a mega mentor, and fans of the show can catch Sheeran in action up until October 25. Sheeran additionally teamed up with Elton John for an upcoming Christmas collaboration.