Ed Sheeran And Elton John To Release A New Christmas Collaboration

A Christmas collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Elton John is expected to soon be on the way.

While the song title and release date have not yet been officially announced, Sheeran said in an interview with Jan-Willem Roodbeen and Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte that the collaboration can be expected to arrive sometime in December. Sheeran went on to explain that the idea for a Christmas song between the two singers came to be during last year's holidays.

"He rung me up on Christmas Day and he said ''Step Into Christmas' is No. 6 on the charts, and I'm 74, and I'm still having f****** chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'" Sheeran said.

The "Shivers" singer was initially dubious about recording a Christmas song with John, however, he changed his mind following the death of a close friend.

"It really just hit home how stuff can just change overnight," Sheeran said. "I was like, Why the f*** am I not doing a Christmas song with Elton John? I might not be here tomorrow, this will be a f****** great way to celebrate Christmas.'"

Sheeran will be releasing his new album, = (Equals) on October 29, and his most recent music video for the single "Shivers" paid homage to John. The "Bad Habits" singer is also due to embark on his +-=÷ (Mathematics) Tour next April, with the first leg taking him across Europe. Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, has also hinted that fans can expect the follow-up to = (Equals) sooner rather than later.

John is also due to release an album this month on October 22. Titled The Lockdown Sessions, John's new album acts as a collection of all the tracks he was featured on throughout the pandemic, which John has said brought him back to the earlier days of his career when he worked as a studio musician. The singer had also been planning to embark on tour this year, however, after a fall that requires him to get hip surgery, John has postponed The Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2023.