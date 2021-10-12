Ghostface Is Back In Terrifying First Trailer For 'Scream' Reboot
By Emily Lee
October 12, 2021
Do you like scary movies?
If your answer to Ghostface's famous question is yes, then you're in luck. On Tuesday (October 12), Paramount Pictures dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Scream franchise revival. The upcoming fifth installment in the horror series stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox in their original roles.
Titled simply Scream—the same as the series' first installment—this latest outing in Woodsboro follows a new killer donning the Ghostface mask on a murder spree targeting the town's teenagers. As the trailer teases, each of the new killer's victims has a connection to a victim from a previous Scream movie.
While the original trilogy's stars are returning for the series' fifth outing, this will be the first entry not directed by legendary horror auteur Wes Craven. The director passed away in 2015, just four years after Scream 4—the last attempt to revive the slasher series—premiered.
Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming horror film:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.
In addition to the return of Campbell, Arquette, and Cox in their original roles, Scream also stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
Unfortunately, Ghostface's next tale won't be in theaters in time for Halloween this year. Instead, Scream will arrive in theaters on January 14, 2022.