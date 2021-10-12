Ghostface Is Back In Terrifying First Trailer For 'Scream' Reboot

Do you like scary movies?

If your answer to Ghostface's famous question is yes, then you're in luck. On Tuesday (October 12), Paramount Pictures dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Scream franchise revival. The upcoming fifth installment in the horror series stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox in their original roles.

Titled simply Scream—the same as the series' first installment—this latest outing in Woodsboro follows a new killer donning the Ghostface mask on a murder spree targeting the town's teenagers. As the trailer teases, each of the new killer's victims has a connection to a victim from a previous Scream movie.

While the original trilogy's stars are returning for the series' fifth outing, this will be the first entry not directed by legendary horror auteur Wes Craven. The director passed away in 2015, just four years after Scream 4—the last attempt to revive the slasher series—premiered.