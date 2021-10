Living near the best school districts in your state is a crucial part of picking where you and your family want to buy a home and finding the best public elementary schools is another vital part of deciding where to send your little ones.

To save you the trouble of doing your own research, Niche released a list of the best public elementary schools in each state for 2022.

By using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews from students and parents of the elementary schools. Some of the factors Niche looked at included "state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings, and the overall quality of the school district."

According to the report, here are the top 10 public elementary schools in Minnesota:

Kimberly Lane Elementary School, in Plymouth Scenic Heights Elementary School, in Minnetonka Plymouth Creek Elementary School, in Plymouth Meadow Ridge Elementary School, in Plymouth Greenwood Elementary School, in Plymouth Nova Classical Academy Elementary School, in St. Paul St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower School, in Stillwater Yinghua Academy, in Minneapolis Creek Valley Elementary School, in Edina Sunset Hill Elementary School, in Plymouth

To see the full report of Minnesota's best public elementary schools, click here.