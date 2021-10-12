Here Are The Top 10 Public Elementary Schools In Minnesota

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 12, 2021

Living near the best school districts in your state is a crucial part of picking where you and your family want to buy a home and finding the best public elementary schools is another vital part of deciding where to send your little ones.

To save you the trouble of doing your own research, Niche released a list of the best public elementary schools in each state for 2022.

By using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews from students and parents of the elementary schools. Some of the factors Niche looked at included "state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings, and the overall quality of the school district."

According to the report, here are the top 10 public elementary schools in Minnesota:

  1. Kimberly Lane Elementary School, in Plymouth
  2. Scenic Heights Elementary School, in Minnetonka
  3. Plymouth Creek Elementary School, in Plymouth
  4. Meadow Ridge Elementary School, in Plymouth
  5. Greenwood Elementary School, in Plymouth
  6. Nova Classical Academy Elementary School, in St. Paul
  7. St. Croix Preparatory Academy Lower School, in Stillwater
  8. Yinghua Academy, in Minneapolis
  9. Creek Valley Elementary School, in Edina
  10. Sunset Hill Elementary School, in Plymouth

To see the full report of Minnesota's best public elementary schools, click here.

