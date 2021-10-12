Minnesota High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Ongoing Investigation

The football coach of Proctor High School in Minnesota has resigned as a criminal investigation involving some of the football players continues.

According to WCCO, Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking says Derek Parendo submitted his resignation to the school board on Monday night (October 11).

Not only did Parendo resign as the football coach, but he also resigned from all of his positions within the district and will be on paid personal leave until the end of the school year.

In September, Proctor school officials announced that they would be canceling the entire football season amid an ongoing investigation but gave little details about the investigation.

Students spoke to WCCO about what they saw circulating on social media and the reasoning behind the school's canceled football season. "It's bad, it's bad," senior Phoenix Koski said.

Several students spoke out about a video involving two football players holding down another teammate as an older player used an item to sodomize the student being held down.

Police and school officials have not made any comments about the investigation and are using privacy laws to keep from commenting to the public.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Attorney's Office told WCCO that the decision to file possible criminal charges against the football players would be based on the results of the police investigation.